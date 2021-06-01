M&T Bank Corp Sells 780 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in EnerSys by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENS shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $94.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 4.81%. Analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 15.59%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

