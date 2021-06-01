ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 14.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 9.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,115,000 after acquiring an additional 38,312 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,200 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.83, for a total transaction of $2,089,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,223,516.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,468 shares of company stock worth $14,015,329. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical stock opened at $208.06 on Tuesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.57 and a 1 year high of $227.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.50.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.20 million. Analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.