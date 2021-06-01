M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,031 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

MNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

