Short Interest in Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Grows By 65.0%

Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the April 29th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,572.0 days.

NEAPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Nearmap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Nearmap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Nearmap stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Nearmap has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67.

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

