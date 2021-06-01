NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 257,800 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the April 29th total of 193,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NUVSF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from $1.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from $2.20 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NuVista Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.97.

Shares of NuVista Energy stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.52.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

