Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter valued at about $842,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 831,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 585,400 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 119,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 41,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 68,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 21,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

GLRE opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $146.40 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 9.07%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other Greenlight Capital Re news, Director Daniel Roitman acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $497,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 340,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,058.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.

