Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 21,220 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,220 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $583,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 99,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 60,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Shares of ULH stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.85. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ULH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.