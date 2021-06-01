Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,749 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 6,065.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Shares of MTH stock opened at $107.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.80. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $66.28 and a 52 week high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $717,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $938,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,472 shares of company stock worth $3,570,973 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.25.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.