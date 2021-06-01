7,445 Shares in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after buying an additional 537,027 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,946,000 after buying an additional 605,776 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,025,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,922,000 after buying an additional 305,477 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,562,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,786,000 after buying an additional 92,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,532,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,128,000 after buying an additional 268,858 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phreesia alerts:

In other news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $107,788.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $2,964,674.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,563. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHR opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.80. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.54 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.