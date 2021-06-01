Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Position Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Mustang Bio worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 190,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 40,601 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 20,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,344,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,160 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIO opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $292.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.73.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Research analysts expect that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MBIO. BTIG Research began coverage on Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 165,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $516,553.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

