Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,922,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,319,000 after acquiring an additional 68,306 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $705.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush started coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ardelyx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,146 shares of company stock worth $62,305. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.