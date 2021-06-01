Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,880 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period.

Get Sabre alerts:

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,258,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,110.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $377,029.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,244,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

SABR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.