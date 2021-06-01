Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $320,000 Position in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWTR. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vidler Water Resources alerts:

VWTR stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $193.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 100.23%.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vidler Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vidler Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.