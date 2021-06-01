M&T Bank Corp Sells 6,099 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,033 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,207,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,327 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,774,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,878,000 after purchasing an additional 898,140 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,611,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,632,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,384,000 after purchasing an additional 574,622 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $68.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.11. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

