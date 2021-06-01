The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 594.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSXMK stock opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $47.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average is $43.31.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

