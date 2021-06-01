Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 31,342 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 172,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

NYSE SU opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.1707 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.73%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

