Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 105,104 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) by 1,055.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $130,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,499,000.

NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $31.81.

