Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,106 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of TechTarget worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTGT. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 33,423.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,712,000 after buying an additional 1,648,132 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $8,340,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,249,000 after purchasing an additional 96,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 716,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,175 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTGT stock opened at $70.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.54 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.43.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,469,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $41,218.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,005,446. Corporate insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

