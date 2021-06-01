Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,581 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,581 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NYSEARCA HSMV opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21.

