Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to report $150.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.16 million and the highest is $151.00 million. SJW Group posted sales of $147.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year sales of $572.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $570.40 million to $574.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $596.79 million, with estimates ranging from $593.00 million to $600.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SJW Group.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million.

SJW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of SJW opened at $64.45 on Tuesday. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $71.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,238,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,976,000 after acquiring an additional 720,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,257,000 after acquiring an additional 46,998 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,811,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,622,000 after acquiring an additional 53,838 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 549,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,605,000 after acquiring an additional 125,800 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SJW Group (SJW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.