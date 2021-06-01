ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACIW stock opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $884,730.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.