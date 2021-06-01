Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 12,787 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.21% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJAN opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.87. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $26.83.

