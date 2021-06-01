Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,603 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,394,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,146.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 260,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 249,000 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,759,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 128,457 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 275,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 115,910 shares during the period.

Shares of PXH stock opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $23.71.

