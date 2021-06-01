Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 48,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 12,496 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHH opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $44.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.05.

