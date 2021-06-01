Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MASI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $215.60 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $203.81 and a 12-month high of $284.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

