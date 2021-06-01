Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 21,372 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 78.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,622 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 21,372 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,288,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,512 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,818,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,175,000 after purchasing an additional 621,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,207,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,517,000 after purchasing an additional 265,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,503,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,634 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DVN opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 3.35. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVN. Truist boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

