Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $154,432,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,535.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 968,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,801,000 after acquiring an additional 931,672 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after acquiring an additional 358,891 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $31,936,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4,411.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,363,000 after acquiring an additional 234,354 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $101,190.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,860.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,740. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $160.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.63. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.06 and a 1-year high of $161.43. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 70.17, a P/E/G ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.