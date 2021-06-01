Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.46 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will announce $118.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.92 million. Great Western Bancorp posted sales of $94.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year sales of $484.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $480.25 million to $487.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $474.15 million, with estimates ranging from $461.70 million to $484.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62. Great Western Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.50%.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth $333,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,060,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth $37,489,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

