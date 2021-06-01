Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000.

PKB opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.12.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

