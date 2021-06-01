salesforce.com’s (CRM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $273.67.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM opened at $238.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.59. The firm has a market cap of $219.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. salesforce.com has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $177,079.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,860.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,135 shares of company stock valued at $39,949,186. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.