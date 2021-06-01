Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 103,792 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,792 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Owens & Minor worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 15,637.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Owens & Minor by 300.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMI opened at $44.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $164,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 6,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $208,976.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,998.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,596. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMI. Barclays upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

