Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Regal Beloit by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Regal Beloit by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Regal Beloit by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Regal Beloit by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBC opened at $142.23 on Tuesday. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.84.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

