Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,619 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,619 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,292,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,907,000 after acquiring an additional 50,914 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,190,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,663,000 after purchasing an additional 200,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,739,000 after purchasing an additional 160,576 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,700,000 after purchasing an additional 157,208 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.10.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $220.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.28. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.34 and a 52-week high of $229.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.82 and its 200 day moving average is $201.48.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

