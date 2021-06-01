Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 106,670 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 51.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 106,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,387,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $629,948,000 after acquiring an additional 761,170 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,911,000. Finally, EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in Exelixis by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 2,460,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,571,000 after purchasing an additional 570,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 112.76, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,001,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,248 shares of company stock worth $9,473,595 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXEL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.