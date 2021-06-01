Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,000.00

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and last traded at GBX 1,992 ($26.03), with a volume of 7414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,994 ($26.05).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The stock has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 29.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,842 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,666.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Gamma Communications’s payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

In other Gamma Communications news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 6,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,795 ($23.45), for a total transaction of £112,815.75 ($147,394.50). In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,285 shares of company stock worth $185,196,575.

Gamma Communications Company Profile (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

