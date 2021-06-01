Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,434 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Warrior Met Coal worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,165,000 after purchasing an additional 192,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after buying an additional 829,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,632,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCC shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

NYSE HCC opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

