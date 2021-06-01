Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,825 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $249.11 on Tuesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.48 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,556.84, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 5.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.15.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.14.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.