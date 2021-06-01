Nichols (LON:NICL) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,570.00

Nichols plc (LON:NICL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,570 ($20.51) and last traded at GBX 1,544.65 ($20.18), with a volume of 675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,565 ($20.45).

The firm has a market capitalization of £579.21 million and a P/E ratio of 119.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,463.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,294.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a GBX 8.80 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Nichols’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

In related news, insider David Rattigan purchased 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,145 ($14.96) per share, for a total transaction of £18,995.55 ($24,817.81).

Nichols Company Profile (LON:NICL)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

