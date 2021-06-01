Short Interest in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Increases By 29.7%

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 797,700 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the April 29th total of 615,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.
In other news, CFO Barry Wood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $421,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $141,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,784,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,307,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,766 shares of company stock worth $6,541,216. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ XPEL opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. XPEL has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $89.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.47 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.27.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. Research analysts anticipate that XPEL will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
