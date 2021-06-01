Short Interest in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Increases By 29.7%

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 797,700 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the April 29th total of 615,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get XPEL alerts:

In other news, CFO Barry Wood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $421,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $141,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,784,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,307,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,766 shares of company stock worth $6,541,216. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowbird Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 425.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 357,132 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 12.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,039,000 after buying an additional 116,062 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after acquiring an additional 115,434 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 383.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 112,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 365,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 65,709 shares in the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. XPEL has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $89.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.47 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.27.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. Research analysts anticipate that XPEL will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.