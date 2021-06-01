Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Short Interest Update

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the April 29th total of 84,700 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.62. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.19.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($2.15). The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $9,191,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $195,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $7,745,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $721,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; VRDN-002, a biosuperior IGF-1R antibody; and VRDN-003, an IGF-1R antibody product specifically designed for thyroid eye disease.

