Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 162,400 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the April 29th total of 98,600 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of TYHT stock opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. Shineco has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shineco during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Shineco by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Shineco in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 4.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers. The company also plants, processes, and distributes green and organic vegetables and fruits; and grows, cultivates, and sells yew trees that are used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as ornamental bonsai trees for purifying indoor air quality.

