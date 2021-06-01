Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock Position Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,558 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Cowen worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 47,778 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at $13,668,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Cowen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Cowen by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cowen by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 34,240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cowen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.46. Cowen Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.42.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.73 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 2.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Compass Point raised Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In other news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $559,580.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 226,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,049,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.