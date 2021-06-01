Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,688 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,076 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,688 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NBTB stock opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.70. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.16.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $116.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.78 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.57%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.