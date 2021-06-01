Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $200.17 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,702 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $200,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in Apple by 141.5% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.71 and its 200-day moving average is $127.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.12 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

