Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 985 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,555 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.9% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.87.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.12 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.