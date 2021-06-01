The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XHR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In related news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,204.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 25,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $490,381.65. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,587. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE XHR opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.