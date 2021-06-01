The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Magellan Health worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Magellan Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,392,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,058,000 after acquiring an additional 181,724 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the fourth quarter worth $5,683,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 55.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 52,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $94.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. Magellan Health, Inc. has a one year low of $66.97 and a one year high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

