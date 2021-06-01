The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 192,285 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 68.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 192,285 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

OI stock opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $18.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

