The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,411 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Boise Cascade worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth about $32,148,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,407,000 after acquiring an additional 255,919 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,506,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 94,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

BCC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

In other Boise Cascade news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,094.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,761. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $65.99 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $31.18 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.