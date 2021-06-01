Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Shipping Inc. is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along shipping routes. It owns and operates container vessels which include Post-Panamax and Panamax. Performance Shipping Inc., formerly known as Diana Containerships Inc., is based in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Performance Shipping in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PSHG stock opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.63. Performance Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 million, a P/E ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). Performance Shipping had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Shipping will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSHG. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Performance Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Performance Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Performance Shipping by 18.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Performance Shipping in the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

